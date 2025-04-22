TheaterMania Logo white orange
Death Becomes Her Announces North American Tour for Fall 2026

The tour will launch in Cleveland, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, and more.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Cleveland |

April 22, 2025

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard (© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
(© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Universal Theatrical Group announced that the musical comedy Death Becomes Her will head out on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the fall of 2026.

Launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, the North American tour of the new Broadway musical has stops planned in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, and other cities to be announced soon.

Death Becomes Her opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it is currently running, on November 21, 2024.

Featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her is based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan and directed by Robert Zemeckis. It is about frenemies actress Madeline Ashton and author Helen Sharp. When Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away, Helen plots revenge and their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret.

The award-winning production team also includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Paul Tazewell, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Peter Hylenski, hair and wig designer Charles LaPointe, makeup design by Joe Dulude II, fight director Cha Ramos, music supervisor Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrator Doug Besterman, music director Ben Cohn, dance and music arranger Sam Davis, vocal arrangers Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison, and Noel Carey, and music coordinator Kristy Norter.

 

