Complete Casting Announced for Second Stage Theater's Off-Broadway Premiere of Meat Suit

Complete casting has been announced for Second Stage Theater’s off-Broadway premiere of Meat Suit, or the Shitshow of Motherhood, written and directed by Aya Ogawa (The Nosebleed).

Part of Second Stage Theater’s 47th season, the first under the leadership of artistic director Evan Cabnet and executive director Adam Siegel, Meat Suit will start performances February 11, with an official opening on February 25, on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The company will feature Marina Celander as Mother 4, Cindy Cheung (The Antiquities) as Mother 3, Robyn Kerr (The Great Society) as Mother 2, Lucille Lortel nominee Maureen Sebastian (The Best We Could) as Mother 1, and Liz Wisan (Gloria: A Life) as Mother 5.

This play, performed by mothers for mothers, or those who love mothers, or simply those who have mothers, blends satire, original songs, and absurdity while confronting a deeper theme: how every birth triggers quiet deaths—the mother’s autonomy, sense of self, and personal desire.

The production features choreography by Catherine Galasso, scenic and costume design by Jian Jung, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew and Christina F. Tang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original music and lyrics by Leyna Marika Papach.