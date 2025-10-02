Christopher Jackson to Depart Hell's Kitchen; Tank Returns

Jackson will play his final performance as “Davis” on November 9.

Christopher Jackson will play his final performance as Davis in the Broadway production of Alicia Keys’s Hell’s Kitchen on November 9. Jackson is best known for originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton. He also played Herbert Wexley in the HBO series And Just Like That…

Current “Davis” understudy Benjamin H. Moore will assume the role November 11-13. Chad Carstarphen, who originated the role of Ray (the doorman) and who also understudies Davis, will take the role November 14-16.

Beginning Tuesday, November 18, nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will return to the role of Davis for a limited engagement through November 30. Jackson took over the role from Tank in June following a three-month run that marked Tank’s Broadway debut. He will not appear at the performances on November 22 and 28.

The cast is currently led by Amanda Reid as Ali, Jessica Vosk as Jersey, Tony winner Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Christopher Jackson as Davis, and Phillip Johnson Richardson as Knuck.

The company features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Adriel Flete, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington, Oscar Whitney Jr.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age tale featuring the music of Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. TheaterMania’s review calls it “a delight.”

Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown. The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton.