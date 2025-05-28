Christopher Jackson to Join Cast of Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

His first performance will be on June 3.

Tony Award nominee and Grammy and Emmy Award winner Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In the Heights, And Just Like That) will return to Broadway, playing Davis in Hell’s Kitchen beginning Tuesday, June 3. Durrell “Tank” Babbs will play his final performance as Davis on June 1.

A coming-of-age story featuring the music of Alicia Keys, Hell’s Kitchen is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz.

The current cast also stars Jessica Vosk, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Amanda Reid. The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Maggy Van den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

The creative team for Hell’s Kitchen includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, makeup designer Michael Clifton, orchestrators Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangers Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consultant Tom Kitt, and music director Lily Ling.