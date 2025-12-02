TheaterMania Logo white orange
Christopher Fitzgerald to Star in The Good Thief at Two River Theater

The Good Thief runs February 4-7, 2026.

Linda Buchwald

| New Jersey |

December 2, 2025

Christopher Fitzgerald
(© David Gordon)

Three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Wicked, Waitress, Young Frankenstein) will play the title role in Two River Theater’s five-performance production of The Good Thief.

Written by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country), The Good Thief is directed by artistic director Justin Waldman, making his Two River directorial debut.

The Good Thief will run in the Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library February 4-7, 2026. There are only 35 seats per performance for this intimate engagement.

Fitzgerald plays a small-time Irish gangster on the run in this show about a “simple job” that spirals into chaos.

