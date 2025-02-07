The season will offer seven productions including a staple golden age musical and two world premiere productions.

Massachusetts’ Barrington Stage Company has revealed the lineup for its 2025 season, which will offer a mix of seven productions including a staple golden age musical, modern plays, and two world premiere productions. The season is guided by artistic director Alan Paul.

Kicking off the season will be the new Los Angeles Repertory Company’s production of Richard Hellesen’s Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, starring Tony winner John Rubinstein. Helmed by Peter Ellenstein, it will run June 3-8.

A new production of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical Camelot will run June 25-July 19, directed by Barrington’s own Alan Paul. The production will be based on his 2018 staging of the musical for Shakespeare Theatre Company, which earned critical acclaim.

Also beginning performances June 25, Mario Correa’s play N/A will make its regional premiere, with performances running through July 20. Previously staged on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater, it follows the relationship between the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and the first female Speaker of the House.

A world premiere will take to the stage beginning July 8, with Jeff Talbott and Will Van Dyke’s fuzzy. The puppet musical will be directed by Ellie Heyman, set to run through July 27.

Next, the regional premiere of Daniel Goldstein’s bioplay tribute to the late Joan Rivers, Joan, will run July 31-August 17. David Ivers will direct the production, offering “plenty of laughs and a bit of nostalgic hilarity.”

Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph’s hit play King James will close out the summer, running August 12-31. Rob Ruggiero will direct slam-dunk comedy about basketball, fandom, and friendship.

The season will conclude with The Yom Kippur Play, directed by Sivan Battat. May Treuhaft-Ali’s exploration of the Jewish perspective on the struggle for liberation and what it means to be Jewish in today’s world will make its world premiere, with performances running September 16-October 12.