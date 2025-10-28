Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in New York Premiere of Predictor

Kinnunen will play Meg Crane, the woman who invented the home pregnancy test.

Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) will star as Meg Crane, the woman who invented the home pregnancy test, in the New York premiere of Predictor.

Written by Jennifer Blackmer (I Carry Your Heart With Me) and directed by Alex Keegan, the play will run December 6-January 18, 2026, at the AMT Theater.

In 1968, Meg Crane turned a paperclip box into one of the most revolutionary inventions of the 20th century—the home pregnancy test. Predictor is a comedic drama inspired by this true story.

In addition to Kinnunen, the cast will feature Jes Washington, Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd), April Ortiz (In the Heights), John Leonard Thompson (Boardwalk Empire), Eric Tabach, Nick Piacente, Adrienne Wells, and Jose Maria Aguila.

The creative team will include scenic designer Cat Raynor, costume designer Alicia Austin, lighting designer Zach Blane, and sound designers Daniela Hart, Noel Nichols, and Bailey Trierweiler.