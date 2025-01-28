The event is scheduled for February 7-9.
BroadwayCon has announced a change of venue for the 2025 event, taking place February 7-9. It will now take place at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.
Some of the newly announced panels include the Seussical reunion panel “Hats Off to Seussical: A 25-Year Reunion,” featuring Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Kevin Chamberlin, Janine LaManna, Michele Pawk, and others, “Gone Too Soon: Tammy Faye, Swept Away, and Lempika,” in which actors and creatives from shows that closed quickly discuss their experiences, and “Crossing the Curtains: Latin American Voices and the Broadway Exchange Experience,” featuring the first Latin American Billy Flynn, creators of original musicals from Peru and Mexico, and more.
