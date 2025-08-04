Brandon J. Dirden Joins Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Waiting for Godot

Dirden completes the cast as Pozzo in the Broadway revival.

Complete casting and design team have been announced for Tony Award-winning director and producer Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves as Estragon and Alex Winter as Vladimir.

Waiting for Godot runs September 13-January 4, 2026, with an opening night on September 28, at the Hudson Theatre.

OBIE and Theater World Award winner Brandon J. Dirden (Take Me Out, August Wilson’s Jitney) joins the cast as Pozzo. The cast also includes Michael Patrick Thornton (Private Practice) as Lucky, Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams sharing the role of A Boy, and understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

The design team features set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, and hair and makeup designer Cheryl Thomas.