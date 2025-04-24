TheaterMania Logo white orange
Michael Patrick Thornton to Join Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Godot on Broadway

Jamie Lloyd directs the upcoming revival of Samuel Beckett’s play, in which nothing happens, twice.

Zachary Stewart

| Broadway |

April 24, 2025

Michael Patrick Thornton (© Claire Demo)

Michael Patrick Thornton will play Lucky in the Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, which is slated to begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on September 13 ahead of an official opening night September 28.

He joins the previously announced Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, stars of the 1989 time-traveling comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. They will play Estragon and Vladimir, respectively. This production marks Reeves’s much-anticipated Broadway debut.

The production will be helmed by Jamie Lloyd, director of the currently running Broadway revival of Sunset Blvd. Lloyd previously directed the Jessica Chastain-led revival of A Doll’s House, which was also at the Hudson and also featured Thornton in the role of Dr. Rank. TheaterMania’s critic described his performance as “beguiling.”

Originally written in French, Waiting for Godot debuted in 1953. Its story—about two shabby men waiting for the arrival of Godot, a figure they have never met and who ultimately never arrives—struck a chord with audiences who had recently survived a cataclysmic war. It is widely considered the central masterpiece of absurdist theater and one of the greatest plays of the 20th century.

The last Broadway revival of Godot was in 2013 and starred Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

