Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter to Star in Waiting for Godot on Broadway

Beckett’s classic returns as an excellent adventure, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will star in a new Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in the fall of 2025.

Jamie Lloyd will direct the dark comedy, with Reeves playing Estragon and Winter playing Vladimir. Further details, including venue, dates, and creative team, are still to be announced.

Reeves and Winter have a friendship that spans 35 years and began during the filming of the 1989 classic comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Reeves makes his Broadway debut; Winter last appeared on Broadway opposite Sandy Duncan in Peter Pan.