Boy George Will Return to Moulin Rouge! in March

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome back Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Boy George (Taboo) in the role of Harold Zidler for a 10-week engagement March 18-May 25 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. As of March 25, Boy George will not play Tuesday nights.

Boy George first appeared in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a limited engagement earlier this year. Born George O’Dowd in 1961, Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of the band Culture Club, known for songs like “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.”

Celebrating five years on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the Baz Luhrmann film. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the musical features a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony winner Justin Levine.