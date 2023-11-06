Boy George to Join Broadway Cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Boy George will return to Broadway on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 when he takes over the role of Harold Zidler in the Broadway run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He will play a limited engagement through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Worldwide audiences know Boy George was the lead singer of Culture Club, responsible for hit songs like “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” This will be Boy George’s first time appearing on Broadway since his 2003 musical Taboo.

Zidler is the Master of Ceremonies at the Moulin Rouge, the Montmartre nightclub where Christian falls in love with Satine, and all become intoxicated with the revolutionary ideals of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love. TheaterMania’s review called the song-and-dance spectacular, “some of the best showmanship Broadway currently has on offer.”

Tituss Burgess, who is currently playing Zidler, continues his limited engagement through Sunday, December 17, 2023. Eric Anderson will return to the role Tuesday, December 19, 2023 through Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, written by John Logan, choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, and has music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. It is based on the beloved film by Baz Luhrmann and is the recipient of 10 Tony Awards.