Tituss Burgess to Join Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

It will be Burgess’s first Broadway run since 2009.

Tituss Burgess will join the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Harold Zidler, October 10-December 17 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

This production will mark Burgess’s first time on Broadway since the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls. He and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costar Jane Krakowski recently played a brief duo engagement at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Eric Anderson, who currently plays the role of Harold Zidler, returns to the company on December 19. Burgess will join a cast headed by Courtney Reed as Satine and Casey Cott as Christian.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, written by John Logan, choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, and has music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. It is based on the beloved film by Baz Luhrmann and is the recipient of 10 Tony Awards.