Boop! The Musical Announces North American Tour, Launching Next Fall

Broadway’s Boop! The Musical will launch a 50-week North American tour in Rochester, NY at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in the fall of 2026. Additional tour cities, dates, and casting will be announced soon.

The Broadway production of Boop! The Musical opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025 and closed on July 13, 2025. It received three Tony Award nominations and won three Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critic Circle Awards. Pete Hempstead called Boop! a “bright, colorful extravaganza of nostalgic comedy, charming songs, and high-stepping choreography” in his review for TheaterMania.

Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, was brought to the stage by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working), and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). In the musical, Betty dreams of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world and ends up in New York City.

The design and creative team for Boop! The Musical includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Finn Ross, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, makeup designer Michael Clifton, illusions designer Skylar Fox, marionette designer the Huber Marionettes, music supervisor and arranger Daryl Waters, orchestrator Doug Besterman, music director Rick Fox, and dance music arranger Zane Mark.