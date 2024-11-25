Blue Man Group to Close After 33 Years Off-Broadway

The show will also end its run in Chicago on January 5.

Blue Man Group, the long-running show featuring percussionists in blue makeup, will end its run at the Astor Place Theatre off-Broadway, where it has played since November 1991. The final performance is slated for February 2, 2025, according to the New York Times.

A global phenomenon with sit-down productions in Boston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Berlin, and Shanghai, Blue Man Group has arguably become the most financially lucrative performance art troupe in the world. The Blue Men starred in a series of commercials for the computing giant Intel. In 2017 the show was acquired by Cirque du Soleil.

The news comes two years after the producers of Stomp, another long-running non-narrative show in the East Village, announced it would end its run at the Orpheum Theatre. Since then, the Orpheum has played host to Rachel Bloom’s Death, Let Me Do My Show, Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet, and Marla Mindelle’s Big Gay Jamboree, which is slated to run there through December 15.

The opening of the Astor Place Theatre to new tenants following a 33-year run of Blue Man Group brings online another potential venue for producers seeking a space off-Broadway at a time when commercial off-Broadway seems to be experiencing a revival.

The Chicago Tribune has also announced that the Chicago production of Blue Man Group at the Briar Street Theatre will end its run on January 5.