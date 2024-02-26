Eddie Izzard’s Hamlet to Move Theaters for Extended Off-Broadway Run

Eddie Izzard’s solo production of Hamlet will move to the Orpheum Theatre for an extended run, March 19-April 14.

Running at the Greenwich House Theater through March 16, Hamlet opened February 11 to acclaim, with Izzard “making every verse crackle,” according to our critic.

Like Izzard’s production of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations this year, Hamlet is adapted by Izzard’s brother, Mark Izzard, and directed by Selena Cadell. The same design team returns: Tom Piper (sets), Tyler Elich/Lightswitch Inc. (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby da Costa (costumes), and Didi Hopkins (movement).

In Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Izzard portrays 23 characters, including men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets.