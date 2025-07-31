Bess Wohl's Liberation Sets Broadway Transfer

The award-winning off-Broadway production of Bess Wohl’s Liberation will move to Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre this fall, beginning previews October 8. The 14-week run will open on October 28.

Liberation, a production of Roundabout Theatre Company, premiered earlier this year at the Laura Pels Theatre. Whitney White retuns to direct, with a cast and creative team to be announced in the coming weeks.

The play is described as follows: “1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.”

Off-Broadway, Liberation starred Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan.

The Broadway transfer is produced by Daryl Roth, Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, and Jenny Gersten.

Liberation won the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.