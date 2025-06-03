Beetlejuice Sets Latest Broadway Return for Halloween 2025

The hit musical is coming back to New York City following its national tour.

Just in time for Halloween, Beetlejuice will return to Broadway, playing the Palace Theatre beginning October 8.

A 13-week engagement, Beetlejuice will play through January 3, 2026. The Broadway run will serve as the conclusion of show’s 88-city first national tour, which launched in December 2022. This is the musical’s third Broadway run, following its debut in 2019 at the Winter Garden Theatre and its 2022 mounting at the Marquis Theatre.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice has an original score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. It is about Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon named Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice is directed by Alex Timbers, with choreography by Connor Gallagher. Music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music are by Kris Kukul. Additional arrangements are by Perfect and Kukul. Music producing is by Matt Stine. Music coordination is by Kristy Norter. Dance arrangements are by David Dabbon.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, Kenneth Posner, Peter Hylenski, projection designer Peter Nigrini, puppet designer Michael Curry, special effects designers Jeremy Chernick and Michael Weber, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and make-up designer Joe Dulude II. Physical movement coordinator is Lorenzo Pisoni.

Casting will be announced in the coming months.