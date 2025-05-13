Beauty and the Beast Tour Announces Full Cast

Disney Theatrical Group has announced full casting for the North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years.

The tour will launch in Schenectady, New York, on June 25, before its official opening in Chicago in July.

Joining the previously announced stars Kyra Belle Johnson (Mamma Mia!) as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton) as the Beast are Stephen Mark Lukas (Funny Girl) as Gaston, Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) as Lumiere, Kathy Voytko (The Music Man) as Mrs. Potts, Javier Ignacio (Company) as Cogsworth, Harry Francis (Mary Poppins) as Le Fou, Kevin Ligon (Hello, Dolly!) as Maurice, Holly Ann Butler (Come From Away) as Madame, Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette, and Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Levi Blaise Coleman alternating as Chip.

The ensemble includes Vinny Andaloro, Benjamin Cheng, Spencer Dean, Julian Marcus De Guzman, Michael Dikegoros, Masumi Iwai, Darrell T. Joe, Emily Larger, Lena Matthews, Caleb McArthur, Sam Rose Pearson, Melaina Rairamo, Ellen Roberts, Grace Marie Rusnica, Ben Sears, Michael Seltzer, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel, and Kate Wesler.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994. Original choreographer Matt West directs and choreographs this production, which reunites members of the original creative team, including composer Alan Menken, who wrote the film’s score with the late lyricist Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, who wrote lyrics for the stage adaptation, book writer Linda Woolverton, scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer.

Joining them are two longtime Menken collaborators: music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin and orchestrator Danny Troob. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is the music director. Completing the design team are sound designer John Shivers, projection and video designer Darrel Maloney, and hair and make-up designer David H. Lawrence.

Click here for a list of tour stops and dates.