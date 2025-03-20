Beaches the Musical Announces a Pre-Broadway National Tour

The tour will launch in the fall of 2026 with casting to be announced.

Beaches The Musical will launch a pre-Broadway National Tour in the fall of 2026. The musical premiered at Theatre Calgary. That production starred Jessica Vosk as Cee Cee and Kelli Barrett as Bertie, but casting for the tour has not yet been announced.

Based on the NY Times bestselling novel by Iris Rainer Dart made into a 1988 film, Beaches features music by Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, and book by Dart and Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. The show is directed by Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) and co-directed by Matt Cowart with choreography by Jennifer Rias, music supervision by Joseph Thalken, music direction by Katie Coleman, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. The rest of the tour creative team will be announced at a later date.

Beaches follows two friends, vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie, through 30 years of friendship, from pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals.