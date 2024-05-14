Barrington Stage Company Announces Casting for La Cage aux Folles

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for La Cage aux Folles. The production will run June 11-July 6 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage, with opening night scheduled for June 16.

With a Tony-winning book by Harvey Fierstein and Tony-winning music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by Jean Poirot that also inspired the 1978 French film of the same name and its American remake, The Birdcage. The original Broadway production of La Cage aux Folles opened in 1983.

BSC’s production will be directed by Mike Donahue and choreographed by Paul McGill.

Set in St. Tropez on the French Riviera, La Cage aux Folles is a musical comedy about a gay couple, Georges and Albin, who must disguise themselves for one night in order to impress a local ultra-conservative politician. The production will star Alex Michaels, aka Alexis Michelle as Albin and Tom Story as Georges.

The cast will also feature Noah Wolfe as Jean Michel, Sally Shaw as Anne, Phillip Taratula (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Jacob, Tanesha Gary (Fat Ham) as Jacqueline, Don Noble (Once) as Edouard Dindon, Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset) as Mme. Dindon, and Drae Campbell as Francis. The Cagelles will be played by Jonté Jaurel Culpepper as Bitelle, Gabe Friedman aka Kiki BallChange as Chantal, Jules Geiss as Clo-Clo, Aaron Graham as Angelique, and Kyle White as Hannah, with Raphe Gilliam and Drew Minard.

The production features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costume design by Rodrigo Munoz, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis, wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. The musical director is Angela Steiner.