Angel of Arkansas Directed by Susan Stroman Receives Another Industry Presentation

The second, invitation-only industry presentation will be held on June 20 and 21.

A second, invitation-only industry presentation of the new musical Angel of Arkansas will be presented on Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21, at New 42 Studios. The musical is by the writers of Bandstand, Richard Oberacker (book, music, and lyrics) and Robert Taylor (book and lyrics), and directed by five-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact).

With an original score of country-pop crossover, Angel of Arkansas is inspired by the real-life experiences of a young, single mother in the heart of conservative Arkansas who in 1986 found her way to becoming a tireless advocate, activist, and caregiver to untold numbers of men during the height of an unprecedented health crisis.

The presentation stars Kerry Butler (Hairspray) as Ruth, and, each portraying multiple characters, John Pinto Jr., Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet), Michael James Scott (The Book of Mormon), Mauricio Martinez, Shavey Brown, James Harkness, Joel Waggoner, Makai Hernandez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Bud Weber, Chad Burris, and Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon).

The creative team includes music director Annbritt duChateau, vocal designer AnnMarie Milazzo, sound designer John Shivers, scenic designer Beowulf Borritt, lighting designer Ken Billington, costume designer Alejo Vietti, orchestrator Daryl Waters, music supervisor and arranger Sonny Paladino, associate director Tara Young, associate choreographer Joshua Buscher, and score supervisor Jacob Fjeldheim.