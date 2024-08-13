Amy Berryman's Walden Added to Second Stage Theater's Upcoming Season

The previously announced production of Donald Margulies’ Lunar Eclipse has been moved to the spring of 2025.

Second Stage Theater has announced that Walden, written by O’Neill finalist Amy Berryman (Alien Girls) and directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), has been added to the company’s upcoming season by special arrangement with Seaview and Soto Production. Walden will begin previews on October 16 and will officially open on November 7 at the Tony Kiser Theater. The previously announced production of Donald Margulies’ Lunar Eclipse, directed by Kate Whoriskey, has been moved to spring 2025.

Walden received its world premiere in 2021 on London’s West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre, followed by its American premiere at TheatreWorks in Hartford, CT. It takes place in the near future, when Stella and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie. Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths and when they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

Casting and full creative team for Walden will be announced in the coming weeks.

Second Stage’s fall season will also include the New York debut of Emmy Award nominee Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love on Broadway at the Hayes Theater, directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman.