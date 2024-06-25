Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love Coming to Broadway in November

Cult of Love, a new dark comedy by Leslye Headland, will come to come to Broadway beginning November 20, with opening night set for December 12. Directed by Trip Cullman, this is the first of Second Stage Theater’s Broadway productions of the 2024-25 season. It will run at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

The play follows the four Dahl siblings, who were brought up devoted to each other and Jesus, as they gather for an unexpectedly acrimonious Christmas dinner. Cullman directed the play’s premiere earlier this year at Berkeley Rep, with a cast that included Kerstin Anderson, Molly Bernard, Cass Buggé, Dan Hiatt, Virginia Kull, Chris Lowell, Vero Maynez, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Christopher Sears, and Luisa Sermol. Casting for the Broadway mounting has not been announced.

This production marks Headland’s Broadway debut, and the latest in an association with Second Stage that also includes Bachelorette and The Layover off-Broadway. She is the Emmy-nominated co-creator of the TV series Russian Doll, and the creator of the new Star Wars series The Acolyte.