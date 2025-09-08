Almost Famous, Revised by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt, Will Run in Connecticut

A.C.T. of CT (A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut) has announced casting for its production of Almost Famous: The Musical, the first professional regional staging of the show since its Broadway debut in 2022.

Revised by authors Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt and directed by artistic director Daniel C. Levine, the production production will star Michael Fabisch as William Miller, Tess Marshall as Penny Lane, original Broadway cast member Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Max Sangerman as Lester Bangs, Liam Fennecken as Dick Roswell, SJ Nelson as Sapphire, Kendall Skye Beccera as Polexia, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Jack Rasmussen as Russell Hammond, Chris Chernin as Jeff Bebe, Caleb Hartsfield as Larry Fellows, Trevor Bunce as Silent Ed, Ella Perez as Anita Miller, Shaylen Harger as Leslie, Dale Obermark as Dennis Hope, and Andrew “Andi” Maroney as Vic Nettles. Kevin Perdido, Eric May Liu, Jillian Millette, Raul Calderon, and Jack Parrotta round out the company.

Almost Famous will have music supervision by Bryan Perri, music direction by Nicholas Connors, choreography by Jessica Chen, scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume design by Leslie Bernstein, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Shannon Slaton, projection design by Camilla Tassi, and wig/hair design by Earon Chew Nealey.

Based on Crowe’s semi-autobiographical film of the same title, Almost Famous received a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Score despire a short run on Broadway. It follows a teenage journalist who gets hired by Rolling Stone to go on the road with a popular rock band.

Performances run October 18-November 23.