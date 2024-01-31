Alexandra Socha and Mary Kate Morrissey to Star in Wicked on Broadway

The producers of Wicked have announced a new cast of actors for the Broadway production, which has been running at the Gershwin Theatre since 2003. Starting March 5, Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha will step into the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Morrissey has played Elphaba on tour and is the current Broadway standby. Socha was last seen on Broadway in Head Over Heels.

They will be joined by Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie as Madame Morrible and Tony nominee Brad Oscar as the Wizard. Natalie Ortega will be making her Broadway debut as Nessarose.

Alyssa Fox (Elphaba), McKenzie Kurtz (Glinda), John Dossett (The Wizard), Michelle Pawk (Madame Morrible), and Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Nessarose) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 3.

Jordan Litz (Fiyero), Jake Pedersen (Boq), and Williams Youmans (Doctor Dillamond) will remain in the production.

The story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the allegedly “wicked” Witch of the West, Wicked is currently the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history, and the basis of two forthcoming movies from director Jon M. Chu. It features has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. The show celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last fall.