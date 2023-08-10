Jake Pedersen to Play Boq in Wicked on Broadway

Fresh off his Broadway debut playing Frankie Epps in the Broadway revival of Parade, Jake Pedersen will step into the role of Boq in the long-running Broadway production of Wicked. Pedersen has previously played the role on national tour.

The story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the allegedly “wicked” Witch of the West, Wicked is currently the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history, and the basis of two forthcoming movies from director Jon M. Chu. It features has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. It celebrates its 20th anniversary on Broadway this fall.

Pedersen joins a cast which includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, John Dossett as The Wizard, Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Michael Wartella will perform his final performance as Boq on Saturday, August 12.