TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas Open on Broadway in The Last Five Years

Whitney White directs Jason Robert Brown’s classic musical at the Hudson Theatre.

David Gordon

David Gordon

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

April 7, 2025

2025 04 06 TheaterMania Last Five Years Opening Curtain Call 3
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas
(© Tricia Baron)

Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years opened on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on Sunday, April 6.

2025 04 06 TheaterMania Last Five Years Opening Curtain Call 9
Whitney White
(© Tricia Baron)

Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White, the two-character musical features pop star Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Jamie and Cathy, a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship. Their standbys are Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas.

2025 04 06 TheaterMania Last Five Years Opening Curtain Call 25
Jason Robert Brown
(© Tricia Baron)

The production has new orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown, played by a band made up of conductor/pianist Paul Mutzabaugh, Fung Chern Hwei (violin/concertmaster), Maria Im (violin), Adda Kridler (violin/viola), Ken James Kubota (cello), Zachary Brown (cello), Hidayat Honari (guitar), Julia Adamy (bass), and Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion/celeste). Tom Murray is music director, with music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.

2025 04 06 TheaterMania Last Five Years Opening Curtain Call 21
Tom Murray, Whitney White, Adrienne Warren, and Nick Jonas
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 06 TheaterMania Last Five Years Opening Curtain Call 17
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas
(© Tricia Baron)

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel (© Rebecca J Michelson)

Watch Kristin Chenoweth Join Idina Menzel Onstage at Redwood to Sing "For Good"

They raised $16,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids by auctioning an opportunity to join them onstage for the song.