Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas Open on Broadway in The Last Five Years

Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years opened on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on Sunday, April 6.

Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White, the two-character musical features pop star Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Jamie and Cathy, a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship. Their standbys are Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas.

The production has new orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown, played by a band made up of conductor/pianist Paul Mutzabaugh, Fung Chern Hwei (violin/concertmaster), Maria Im (violin), Adda Kridler (violin/viola), Ken James Kubota (cello), Zachary Brown (cello), Hidayat Honari (guitar), Julia Adamy (bass), and Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion/celeste). Tom Murray is music director, with music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.

The Last Five Years has choreography by Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Cody Spencer, and wig & hair design by Mia Neal.

Read our review of the production, which we call “a top-notch recital of favorite audition songs—but a mostly unmoving theatrical experience.”