Adrianna Hicks, A.J. Shively, Sally Struthers, and More in Ogunquit Playhouse's White Christmas

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced initial casting for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

Directed and choreographed by Mary Giattino, re-creating original choreography by Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner, the musical will run December 3-21 at the Music Hall in New Hampshire.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical will star Ashley Day (5th Avenue Theatre’s Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) as Phil Davis, Grammy Award winner Adrianna Hicks (Some Like It Hot) as Betty Haynes, Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Bob Wallace, Jessica Wockenfuss as Judy Haynes, and Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers (All in the Family) as Martha Watson.

The creative team includes orchestrator Larry Blank, vocal and dance arranger Bruce Pomahac, music director Jeffrey Campos, original scenic designer Anna Louizos, original costume designer Carrie Robbins, lighting designer Rich Latta, sound designer Mike Tracey, wig/hair and make-up designer Roxanne De Luna, costume coordinator (and additional costumes for Sally Struthers) Molly Walz, and associate director and choreographer Sean Quinn.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norma Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical is about veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who are thriving after the war with a successful song-and-dance act. With romance in mind, Phil tricks Bob into following two beautiful sisters to their upcoming show at a Vermont lodge, which unbeknownst to them is owned by their former army commander.