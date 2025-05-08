Adam Pascal Will Direct Feels Like the First Time, New Musical Featuring the Songs of Foreigner

The musical will have its premiere at Long Island University next year.

The rock band Foreigner will develop and stage the world premiere production of Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical, directed by Adam Pascal (Rent) and featuring 14 of Foreigner’s hit songs, a book by Stephen Garvey (The Bardy Bunch), and orchestrations and arrangements by David Abbinanti (Ghost The Musical).

The new musical will make its world premiere at Long Island University, first with with a developmental workshop and staged reading in fall, 2025 and then a fully-staged world premiere production running April 17–26, 2026 at LIU’s Little Theatre.

Feels Like The First Time is part of the launch of a New Works Initiative in collaboration with Long Island University’s Post Theatre Company. Pascal, a Long Island native, is the inaugural artist-in-residence.

To support the production, Foreigner will appear at a benefit concert hosted by original lead singer Lou Gramm at LIU’s Tilles Center on September 5. Click here for more information.