Safe Home, a New Play by Tom Hanks, Sets World Premiere at Shadowland Stages

Shadowland Stages will present the world premiere of Safe Home, written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on stories from Hanks's book Uncommon Type. The show will be performed at the company's MainStage in Ellenville, New York, July 15-August 7.

The production is described as follows: "In Safe Home, we meet Bert Allenberry — a smart man, many say a genius. His inventions have changed the world. He has everything a man — a very rich man — is supposed to have, need, or want . . . except for time. So now Bert is about to dive headlong through a door, into other people's lives in other people's places, in a time-bending odyssey to find his way Safe Home."

Directed by James Glossman, Safe Home stars Timothy Busfield, Ellis Cahill, Leyu Girma, Paul Murphy, James Riordan, Nikkole Salter, and Angeline Rose Troy.

Hanks has starred in over 50 films, including Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Big, Philadelphia, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — and is one of only two actors in history to win back-to-back Best Actor Academy Awards. He made his Broadway debut in 2013 in the Nora Ephron play Lucky Guy, earning a Tony nomination for his performance. Hanks has also penned several episodes of television, and in 2017, published Uncommon Type, his first collection of short stories.