Meet the Cast of Frozen on Tour

The cast of the Frozen national tour met the press on October 15. The tour is set to launch in Schenectady, New York, prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.

Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman are married in real life.

(© David Gordon)

Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler lead the cast as Elsa and Anna, alongside Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven. Rounding out the principal cast are newly announced company members Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

Austin Colby, Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler, Mason Reeves, and F. Michael Haynie.

(© David Gordon)

The ensemble also includes Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Austin Colby, Mason Reeves, and F. Michael Haynie play Hans, Kristoff, and Olaf.

(© David Gordon)

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford. The Broadway production opened in March 2018 and is currently running at the St. James Theatre.