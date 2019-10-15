Will Swenson, Kate Baldwin, and More Join Fun Home Reading at Funeral Home

Further casting has been announced for the Fun Home reading on Thursday, December 19 at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel on the Upper West Side.

Joining the previously announced Jenn Colella as Alison and Caitlin Kinnunen as Medium Alison are Tony award nominees Will Swenson as Bruce; Kate Baldwin as Helen; twin actors, newcomer Noelle Hammond as Small Alison and Lennon Nate Hammond as John; and Pierson Salvador as Christian. In addition, Georgia Stitt will music-direct the reading.

Written by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, Fun Home is inspired by Alison Bechdel's graphic novel-memoir of the same title. It follows the real-life Bechdel's journey to accept the death of her stern, closeted father, Bruce, while coming to terms with her own sexuality, and is set around the family's funeral home.

General admission tickets are priced at $100. Tickets will go on sale on November 11. Donations to offset up-front costs can be made here. Donation perks include tickets to the reading and a meet-and-greet with the cast.

Presented by Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company, Fun Home will be directed by Daniella Caggiano.