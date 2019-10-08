Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Fun Home Reading at a Funeral Home

Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen will star in a site-specific reading of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home on Thursday, December 19 at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel on the Upper West Side.

Written by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, Fun Home is inspired by Alison Bechdel's graphic novel-memoir of the same title. It follows the real-life Bechdel's journey to accept the death of her stern, closeted father, Bruce, while coming to terms with her own sexuality, and is set around the family's funeral home.

Colella will play Alison, with Kinnunen as Medium Alison. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

General admission tickets are priced at $100. Tickets will go on sale on November 11. Donations to offset up-front costs can be made here. Donation perks include tickets to the reading and a meet-and-greet with the cast.

Presented by Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company, Fun Home will be directed by Daniella Caggiano.