West Side Story Movie Soundtrack to Be Released Digitally This Friday

Hollywood Records will release the 2021 motion picture soundtrack of West Side Story in digital and Dolby Atmos formats on Friday, December 3, with the physical album available for purchase on Friday, December 10, the day the movie hits cinemas.

Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria) lead the cast of Steven Spielberg's new movie-musical, alongside Ariana DeBose (Anita), Mike Faist (Riff), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the original film, in the role of Valentina.

West Side Story features the classic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, arranged and adapted for the screen by David Newman, and played by the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. John Williams is the music consultant, Jeanine Tesori is the vocal coach, Matt Sullivan is the music supervisor and soundtrack producer, Joe E. Rand and Ramiro Belgardt are the music editors, Peter Totter is the music contractor, and Garth Sunderland provided additional orchestrations. For the film, Arthur Laurents's original stage script was adapted by Tony Kushner.

The track listing is as follows:

1. "Prologue"

2. "La Borinqueña (Sharks Version)"

3. "Jet Song"

4. "Something's Coming"

5. "The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade"

6. "The Dance at the Gym: Mambo"

7. "The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump"

8. "Maria"

9. "Balcony Scene (Tonight)"

10. "Transition to Scherzo/Scherzo"

11. "America"

12. "Gee, Officer Krupke"

13. "One Hand, One Heart"

14. "Cool"

15. "Tonight Quintet"

16. "The Rumble"

17. "I Feel Pretty"

18. "Somewhere"

19. "A Boy Like That/I Have a Love"

20. "Finale"

21. "End Credits"



