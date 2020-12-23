Watch: The Callaway Sisters and Nunziata Brothers Celebrate the Holidays at Carnegie Hall

Conductor Steven Reineke and the New York Pops celebrated the holiday season in 2016 with a set of talented sisters and a pair of talented brothers. The orchestra's annual Christmas concert welcomed the famed Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, as well as cabaret stars Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata, for evenings of joyful seasonal classics backed by the world renowned orchestra. TheaterMania was on hand that year to capture all the hits, a list that included "White Christmas," "Go Tell It on the Mountain," and, of course, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," complete with a jolly special guest.