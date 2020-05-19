Watch Katrina Lenk Sing "Something Good" From The Sound of Music

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization released the latest R&H Goes Pop! video, featuring Tony winner Katrina Lenk singing "Something Good" from The Sound of Music. Watch below:

Written by Richard Rodgers, "Something Good" features music direction and arrangements by James Sampliner and is performed by Lenk (vocals, violin), David A. Nelson (guitar), Jared Schonig (drums), and Alexandra Eckhardt (double bass). The music video is directed by Ellen Maynard/The Fleet NYC and choreographed by Sara Gibbons.