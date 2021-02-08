Watch Daveed Diggs's Musical Super Bowl Ad With the Sesame Street Gang
Big Bird, Grover, and more joined Diggs for a tour of "the Neighborhood."
Sesame Street stars Big Bird, Grover, and more joined Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs for a musical tour of the "Neighborhood," courtesy of DoorDash on Super Bowl Sunday. The minute-long commercial featured a repurposed version of the classic "People in Your Neighborhood" song, encouraging viewers to use the app to shop at local restaurants and markets. Watch below:
