Watch Ben Platt Surprise a Cancer Survivor With Dear Evan Hansen Premiere Tickets on The View

At 19 years old, college student Molly Oldham has beaten brain cancer twice. Oldham was diagnosed the first time just as she was graduating from high school, and had the cancerous tumor removed, followed by 33 rounds of proton therapy. After being declared cancer free in June 2020, two more tumors emerged in early 2021, and after several more rounds of treatment, they were gone completely by mid-April.

To celebrate the occasion, the co-hosts of ABC's The View had two big surprises for Oldham, a huge lover of musicals, particularly Dear Evan Hansen. The show arranged for Ben Platt to surprise her with a pair of tickets, plus airfare and accommodations, to the fall premiere of the Dear Evan Hansen movie. And if that wasn't enough, the show invited Dominick Amendum, Oldham's professor at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, to surprise her with a full scholarship for her remaining two years at the school.

Grab a tissue and watch the tear-jerking moment below: