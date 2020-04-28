Watch Ariana Grande Sing "Still Hurting" From The Last Five Years

Jason Robert Brown and music venue SubCulture hosted a virtual concert on Monday, April 27, marking Brown's 58th residency event with the company.

Brown, his longtime band, and guests Shoshana Bean, and Ariana Grande took part, filming performances from their homes. Grande sang Brown's "Still Hurting" from The Last Five Years. Watch segments from the concert below.

Ariana Grande, "Still Hurting"

Jason Robert Brown, "I Love Betsy"

The full show is free to stream for a week, but donations are encouraged to the SubCulture Relief Fund to help sustain the venue and its staff and musicians.

Grande starred in Brown's musical 13 on Broadway. Bean starred in Brown's Songs for a New World at New York City Center.