Vietgone Playwright Qui Nguyen to Co-write New Disney Animated Film

Vietgone and She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen is co-writing Disney's latest animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie is expected to hit cinemas in the United States on March 12, 2021.

Nguyen is writing the film with Adele Lim, the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers.

Raya and the Last Dragon will star Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Golden Globe winner for The Farewell) as the dragon, Sisu.

The film is described as follows: "Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world — it's going to take trust as well."