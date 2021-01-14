Victoria Clark, Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison Set for Light in the Piazza Virtual Reunion

Lincoln Center Theater will host a free online cast reunion of The Light in the Piazza on Thursday, January 28 at 7pm ET.

Stars Victoria Clark, Kelli O'Hara, and Matthew Morrison will take part in the event, which will be introduced by director Bartlett Sher and moderated by Ira Weitzman. The Adam Guettel-Craig Lucas musical premiered in 2005 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, and earned seven Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Actress in a Musical for Clark.

Based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer, The Light in the Piazza tells the story of a mother and daughter traveling through Italy, the daughter's romance with a handsome, high-spirited Florentine, and the mother's determined efforts to keep the two apart.

Free tickets for the event can be procured here.