Todd Almond and Betty Buckley to Perform Christmas Concert in Chelsea

Songwriter and performer Todd Almond will give a one-night-only concert with special guest Betty Buckley on Monday, December 13 at 7pm at Chelsea Table Stage. The concert will celebrate the debut of Almond's new album, A Pony for Christmas.

Almond can currently be seen on Broadway as "Elias Burke" in Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl from the North Country. He is the writer of the original musical The Odyssey, which was performed as part of the Public Theater's Public Works program in 2015. Buckley is a Tony winner for her performance as Grizabella in the original Broadway production of Cats. She has also appeared in Pippin, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Sunset Boulevard.

A Pony for Christmas is a folk-pop take on the classic holiday album, featuring both original compositions and Almond's unexpected renditions of Christmas standards. A Pony for Christmas is currently available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.