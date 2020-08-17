Eisa Davis, Mahira Kakkar, Regina Taylor Set for This Week's Theatre for One

Casting has been announced for the online edition of Theatre for One, the intimate theatrical experience that brings together one actor and one audience member. Performances will begin on Thursday, August 20, 6pm-7:30pm ET, through Brookfield Place's #BFPLatHome initiative and will be held each subsequent Thursday through September 24. Registration is free and open to the public starting the Monday before each performance at 10am ET.

Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle- and upper-class white women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised.

The lineup is as follows:

Thank You For Coming. Take Care. by Stacey Rose, starring Patrice Bell, directed by Candis C. Jones.

Lynn Nottage's What Are The Things I Need To Remember, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene and starring Eisa Davis.

Zuleyma Guevara will star in Carmelita Tropicana's Pandemic Fight, directed by Rebecca Martinez.

Russell G. Jones will perform Nikkole Salter's Here We Are under the direction of Tamilla Woodard.

Mahira Kakkar will star in Jaclyn Backhaus's Thank You Letter, directed by Candis C. Jones.

Shyla Lefner will perform DeLanna Studi's Before America Was America with direction by Tamilla Woodard.

Salter will star in Lydia R. Diamond's whiterly negotiations, directed by Greene.

Regina Taylor will star in her play Vote! (the black album), directed by Taylor Reynolds.

For more information and to sign up for updates, click here.