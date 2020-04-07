TheaterMania Launches Live Chat Series; Watch First Q&A With Montego Glover

TheaterMania has launched the new daily live chat series Going Live with TheaterMania, where Senior Features Reporter David Gordon will interview theater stars about any topic they want to talk about — that's not the news. Half-hour broadcasts will air throughout the work week on TheaterMania's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Watch today's interview, with Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), below:

The schedule for the remainder of this week is as follows:

Wednesday, April 7 at 2:30pm EST: Austin Scott, star of Girl From the North Country and Hamilton

Thursday, April 8 at 2pm EST: Alyssa May Gold, star of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Friday, April 9 at 2:30pm EST: composer Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid, Smash)