The Magicians's Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn to Star in Off-Broadway's The Great Filter

The Magicians castmates Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn will star in an off-Broadway engagement of The Great Filter, written and directed by Frank Winters, this summer at the Wild Project. A live, in-person run will take place July 1-3, with a ticketed virtual presentation of the performance will be available on July 29.

Described as an existential thriller, The Great Filter follows two astronauts as they return to earth and get ready to rejoin the world. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the virtual presentation will benefit the Cultural Solidarity Fund, which provides relief microgrants to artists and cultural workers most severely impacted by the pandemic.

The Great Filter will be produced by Looks Like a Great Time, the producing shingle of Ralph and Einhorn; Scrap Paper Pictures, the producing shingle of Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, and Russell Kahn; and Maddy Moelis and Gaby Scelzo for NY Forever.

Tickets can be purchased here.