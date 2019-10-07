Martin Scorsese's The Irishman to Receive Theatrical Run at Broadway's Belasco Theatre

Martin Scorsese's upcoming film The Irishman will receive a theatrical run at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, Netflix has announced.

The Irishman will screen at the historic house November 1-December 1. Netflix will bring in state-of-the-art projection equipment for the run, which will mirror the traditional Broadway schedule of 8 shows a week. Performances will take place Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. All tickets will be $15.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci star in The Irishman, which Netflix describes as follows: "Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics." It will stream on Netflix beginning November 27.

"We've lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris," Scorsese said in a statement. "The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting." This will mark the first time that a film has played an extended run at the venue.

Alongside De Niro and Pacino, Broadway vets in the cast of The Irishman include Bobby Cannavale, Kate Arrington, Louis Cancelmi, Rebecca Faulkenberry, and Jennifer Mudge.