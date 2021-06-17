Speakeasy Sets Up in Times Square

Producer and director Holly-Anne Devlin has announced the premiere of Speakeasy - Times Square, an all-in-one immersive supper club that combines lavish performances with signature cocktails, dinner, and a nightclub experience. Speakeasy first played as a feature film with cocktail delivery to virtual audiences during the pandemic. It will now appear live and in-person at Bond 45 in the Hotel Edison June 25-July 31.

Speakeasy features the top aerialist, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world. Omar Edwards (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls), Sarah Meahl (Kiss Me, Kate), Alec Varcas (Aladdin) star alongside nightlife legends Miss Miranda, Aryn (America's Got Talent), Opera Gaga, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, and Peekaboo Pointe, with a special opening night appearance by J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), and introducing Oscar at the Crown star Jada Temple as Madam Lulu. Other Broadway and nightlife stars are slated to appear during the run including Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Adam Roberts (Pippin), and more.

Rounding out the list of the evening's performers are Megan Campbell, Jacob Yates, Josh Roberts, Tony Glausi, and Lauren Mary Moore. Choreography is by Michael Fatica with musical direction by Jacob Yates. Speakeasy signature cocktails are designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group.

"Midtown is my home and the heartbeat of Manhattan," said Devlin. "To be one of the first productions to open in the Theatre District in over a year is incredibly special and vital to the revitalization of our neighborhood."

Click here for more information and tickets to the show.