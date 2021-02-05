Songs for a New World, With Ramin Karimloo and Rachel Tucker, to Stream On Demand

The 2020 lockdown production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World will be available on demand via the Stream.theatre platform, February 21-28.

Filmed during the first UK lockdown, entirely in isolation and on the artists smart phones, the production is directed by Séimí Campbell, with musical supervision by Adam Hoskins and musical direction by Josh Winstone.

Ramin Karimloo sings the role of Man 2, with numbers including "She Cries" and "I'd Give It All for You." Rachel Tucker plays Woman 2, singing "Stars and the Moon" and "Surabaya-Santa." Rounding out the company are Rachel John as Woman 1 ("I'm Not Afraid of Anything" and "I'd Give It All for You") and Cedric Neal as Man 1 ("King of the World" and "Flying Home").

